Trek Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Trek Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $407,293,000 after buying an additional 4,021,488 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,706,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,950,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,740 shares of company stock valued at $18,684,354 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 2.2 %

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.66.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $65.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $122.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.95. The company has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

