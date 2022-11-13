Trek Financial LLC Has $550,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Trek Financial LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,579 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,549.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $639,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,843 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 383.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $454,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,211 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,234,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $610,392,000 after acquiring an additional 600,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

Insider Activity

Union Pacific Stock Performance

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $217.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $133.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

