Trek Financial LLC Purchases 2,359 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 11.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Heronetta Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 421,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $33.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.64. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.48. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 75.20%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

