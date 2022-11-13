Trek Financial LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Trek Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWU. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. KLK Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 224,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $29.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.71.

