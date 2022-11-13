Trek Financial LLC Sells 305 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Trek Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:V opened at $205.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.35 and its 200 day moving average is $201.07. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

Visa Company Profile



Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

