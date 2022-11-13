Trek Financial LLC Takes $585,000 Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Parsons by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Parsons by 93.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsons alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Parsons from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Parsons from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on Parsons to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Parsons from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Parsons from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Parsons Price Performance

PSN stock opened at $48.53 on Friday. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $50.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.97.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.