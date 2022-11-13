Trek Financial LLC Takes $681,000 Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Alleghany by 19.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Alleghany by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alleghany by 169.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alleghany by 30.7% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 98 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in Alleghany by 1.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $847.79 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $585.10 and a 1 year high of $862.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $844.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $838.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alleghany in a report on Sunday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

