Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TREVF shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.25 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded Trevali Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Trevali Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TREVF opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.51. Trevali Mining has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

