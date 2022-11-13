Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.12% from the stock’s current price.
TCN has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tricon Residential from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tricon Residential from $14.75 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Tricon Residential from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from $11.75 to $12.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.53.
Tricon Residential Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of TCN stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
Institutional Trading of Tricon Residential
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tricon Residential
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
