Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.12% from the stock’s current price.

TCN has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tricon Residential from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tricon Residential from $14.75 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Tricon Residential from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from $11.75 to $12.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.53.

Tricon Residential Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of TCN stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.70. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 149.77%. The business had revenue of $155.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

