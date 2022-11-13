Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 61,805 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 54.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1,746.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.85.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average of $47.16. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

