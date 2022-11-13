Truvestments Capital LLC Buys New Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWA. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 95.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 2.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 81,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 11.5% during the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

