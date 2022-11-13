Truvestments Capital LLC Buys Shares of 323 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after purchasing an additional 140,760 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,786 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,768,000 after purchasing an additional 39,686 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $538,503,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,753,000 after purchasing an additional 29,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $243.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.39. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The stock has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

