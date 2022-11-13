Truvestments Capital LLC Buys Shares of 584 GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 584 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter worth $633,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 27.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 28.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,754,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.75.
Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy
GoDaddy Price Performance
NYSE GDDY opened at $73.99 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.27.
GoDaddy Company Profile
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoDaddy (GDDY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.