Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $85,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 16.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 655,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,520,000 after acquiring an additional 69,619 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 48.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 15.5% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.69.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $133.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.34. The firm has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

