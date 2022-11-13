Truvestments Capital LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Snap-on by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $234.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $237.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.89 and its 200-day moving average is $214.71.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.40%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.