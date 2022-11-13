Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,360,000 after purchasing an additional 491,891 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $214.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.68. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $303.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

