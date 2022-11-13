Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 210 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 210 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Netflix by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,170,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $290.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.05. The stock has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.55.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.