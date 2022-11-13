Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 570 Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 109.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 20.0% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 125,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.1% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $74.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.56 and its 200-day moving average is $75.82. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.94 and a 1 year high of $95.84. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

Featured Stories

