Truvestments Capital LLC Takes $70,000 Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in IAC by 29.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,016,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,462,000 after purchasing an additional 694,197 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its position in IAC by 30.2% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,584,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,137,000 after purchasing an additional 599,828 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IAC by 21.3% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,539,000 after buying an additional 294,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in IAC by 53.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 828,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,118,000 after buying an additional 289,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in IAC by 35.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 990,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,256,000 after buying an additional 257,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

In other IAC news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 141,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,997,759.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,239,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,713,127.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 433,400 shares of company stock valued at $14,996,522. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.99. IAC Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.80 and a 52 week high of $140.77.

Several analysts have weighed in on IAC shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of IAC from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.36.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

