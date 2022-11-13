Truvestments Capital LLC Takes $93,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $164.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.52. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

