Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Update

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance

TSGTY traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $43.53. The company had a trading volume of 768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.96. Tsingtao Brewery has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $52.17.

About Tsingtao Brewery

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

