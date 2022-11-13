Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TSN. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.00.

NYSE TSN opened at $67.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

