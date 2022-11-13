UFO Gaming One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.96 Million (UFO)

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One UFO Gaming token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. UFO Gaming has a market cap of $34.34 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UFO Gaming has traded 39.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming Token Profile

UFO Gaming was first traded on June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. UFO Gaming’s official website is www.ufogaming.io. UFO Gaming’s official message board is theufotoken.medium.com. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UFO Gaming Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

