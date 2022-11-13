Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Short Interest Down 53.1% in October

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the October 15th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of ULBI stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.62. The company had a trading volume of 13,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,294. The firm has a market cap of $74.52 million, a P/E ratio of -76.99 and a beta of 1.22. Ultralife has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $6.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 856,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,063.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
