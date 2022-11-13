Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Short Interest Down 53.1% in October

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the October 15th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ULBI stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.62. The company had a trading volume of 13,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,294. The firm has a market cap of $74.52 million, a P/E ratio of -76.99 and a beta of 1.22. Ultralife has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $6.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 856,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,063.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULBI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Ultralife by 5.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25,877 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Ultralife by 6.3% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 958,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after buying an additional 56,983 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ultralife by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

