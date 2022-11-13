UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) PT Lowered to $21.00

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at B. Riley from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.34% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UMH. Wedbush cut their target price on UMH Properties from $27.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.58.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties Price Performance

UMH opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.58. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Insider Transactions at UMH Properties

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMH Properties

In other UMH Properties news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch bought 3,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $49,932.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,631.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,381 shares of company stock worth $52,924. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 45.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,189,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,359,000 after acquiring an additional 681,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,252,000 after purchasing an additional 420,618 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,653,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 12,983.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 318,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 316,274 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,139,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,383,000 after purchasing an additional 264,005 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UMH Properties

(Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.