Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:UA opened at $8.14 on Friday. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $22.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UA. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Under Armour by 45.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,300,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,573 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 212.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,216,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 827,507 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 758.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 538,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 475,619 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 26.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,830,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,485,000 after acquiring an additional 377,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,944,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,579,000 after acquiring an additional 281,621 shares during the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

