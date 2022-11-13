Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Under Armour Price Performance
NYSE:UA opened at $8.14 on Friday. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $22.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.44.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour
Under Armour Company Profile
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Under Armour (UA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.