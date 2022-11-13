Uni-President China (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2022

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Uni-President China (OTCMKTS:UNPSFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Uni-President China Stock Performance

Shares of UNPSF opened at $0.77 on Thursday. Uni-President China has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80.

About Uni-President China

(Get Rating)

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and food in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Food, and Others segments. It offers instant noodles, tea drinks, juices, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, and bottle can drinks.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-President China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-President China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.