Uni-President China (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Uni-President China (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Uni-President China Stock Performance
Shares of UNPSF opened at $0.77 on Thursday. Uni-President China has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80.
About Uni-President China
