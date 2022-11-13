Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,292 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 12,172 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.08% of Union Pacific worth $104,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1,549.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $639,551,000 after buying an additional 2,816,843 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 43,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

Union Pacific Price Performance

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $217.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.16. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

