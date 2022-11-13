United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of United-Guardian from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Shares of UG stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. United-Guardian has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $26.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.50.

United-Guardian ( NASDAQ:UG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 29.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United-Guardian during the second quarter worth $334,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

