United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS traded up $5.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,851,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,689. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.93. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $154.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 11th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.94.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.