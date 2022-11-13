United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Sold by Finer Wealth Management Inc.

Finer Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the first quarter worth about $170,000. KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the first quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the first quarter worth about $4,447,000.

United States Oil Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA USO traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.38. 3,191,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,520,628. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $92.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.25.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

