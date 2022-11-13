UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Trimmed by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,845 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.6% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.11.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $522.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.00 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $524.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $515.04.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

