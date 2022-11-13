UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 667,157 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,265 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.3% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of UnitedHealth Group worth $342,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 149,484 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $76,232,000 after buying an additional 25,063 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 44.7% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 644 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $2,337,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.11.

Insider Activity

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded down $22.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $522.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,034,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,862. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $524.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $515.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.00 and a 1-year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.