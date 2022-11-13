Unity Software (NYSE:U) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Piper Sandler

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on U. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.82.

NYSE U opened at $32.52 on Thursday. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $300,657.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,608,531.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $300,657.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,608,531.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $454,530.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,436,690.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,905 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

