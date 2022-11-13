Unizen Price Reaches $0.0651 on Major Exchanges (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One Unizen token can currently be bought for $0.0651 or 0.00000393 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Unizen has traded down 55.8% against the dollar. Unizen has a total market capitalization of $196.75 million and approximately $787,732.64 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.47 or 0.00582334 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,023.28 or 0.30322215 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3,812,283,111.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Unizen launched on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,978 tokens. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

