UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Short Interest Down 26.2% in October

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 989,300 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the October 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UpHealth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPH. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in UpHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Omni Event Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of UpHealth by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 1,163,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 412,813 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UpHealth by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 780,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 286,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UpHealth by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 238,655 shares in the last quarter.

Get UpHealth alerts:

UpHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. 349,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,209. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. UpHealth has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $3.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61. The stock has a market cap of $69.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UpHealth ( NYSE:UPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). UpHealth had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 204.99%. The company had revenue of $43.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that UpHealth will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPH. Oppenheimer cut their target price on UpHealth to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Benchmark cut their target price on UpHealth to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

About UpHealth

(Get Rating)

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.