US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -. US Foods also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.10-2.20 EPS.

US Foods Stock Up 4.6 %

US Foods stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,633,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,032. US Foods has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.02.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that US Foods will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of US Foods from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in US Foods by 16.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in US Foods by 289.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

