US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28-1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.66 billion. US Foods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.20 EPS.

US Foods Stock Up 4.6 %

USFD traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.32. 3,633,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.02. US Foods has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $39.73.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on US Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in US Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 11.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in US Foods in the first quarter worth $312,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in US Foods by 16.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in US Foods by 289.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

