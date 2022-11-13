US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2022

US Foods (NYSE:USFDGet Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28-1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.66 billion. US Foods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.20 EPS.

US Foods Stock Up 4.6 %

USFD traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.32. 3,633,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.02. US Foods has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $39.73.

US Foods (NYSE:USFDGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on US Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in US Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 11.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in US Foods in the first quarter worth $312,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in US Foods by 16.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in US Foods by 289.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.