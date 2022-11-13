US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Raised to $36.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on USFD. Barclays reduced their price target on US Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on US Foods from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.
US Foods Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $34.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. US Foods has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.02.
Institutional Trading of US Foods
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in US Foods by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 276.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in US Foods by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.
About US Foods
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on US Foods (USFD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.