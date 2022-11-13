US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Raised to $36.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on USFD. Barclays reduced their price target on US Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on US Foods from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $34.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. US Foods has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.02.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that US Foods will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in US Foods by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 276.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in US Foods by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

