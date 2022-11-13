US Foods (NYSE:USFD) PT Lowered to $41.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on USFD. Guggenheim cut their target price on US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays cut their target price on US Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on US Foods from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Stock Performance

US Foods stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77. US Foods has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $39.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that US Foods will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 276.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in US Foods by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in US Foods by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.