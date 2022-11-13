Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Short Interest Update

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the October 15th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Usio Trading Up 10.3 %

Shares of Usio stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. 548,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,318. Usio has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62. The company has a market cap of $54.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06.

Get Usio alerts:

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.20 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 30.64% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Usio will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Usio

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Usio

In related news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 144,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $243,430.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,052,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,158,479.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 144,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $243,430.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,052,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,158,479.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 44,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $71,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,007,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 258,454 shares of company stock worth $454,218 over the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Usio by 311.4% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 353,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 267,308 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Usio by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,000,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 120,821 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Usio by 64.8% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 49,701 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Usio during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Usio by 61.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 27,801 shares during the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Usio from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Usio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

About Usio

(Get Rating)

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.