Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Short Interest Update

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the October 15th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Graham Griffiths sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $73,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,209 shares in the company, valued at $770,104.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock worth $88,958. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Vaccitech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaccitech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vaccitech stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) by 377.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,197,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,108,752 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 13.96% of Vaccitech worth $15,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vaccitech Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vaccitech from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Vaccitech from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:VACC traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.31. The stock had a trading volume of 76,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,696. Vaccitech has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05. The company has a market cap of $85.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.22.

About Vaccitech

(Get Rating)

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.