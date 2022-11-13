Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,765,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,346,367. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $52.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.11.

