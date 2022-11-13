Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VHT. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $2.13 on Friday, hitting $244.40. 429,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,151. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.72. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

