Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 584,400 shares, an increase of 88.0% from the October 15th total of 310,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,462,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Carter Financial Group INC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Trustees of the Smith College bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $25,740,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

VGIT stock opened at $58.54 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $67.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.18.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.091 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

