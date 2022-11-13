Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VAW. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,786,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,503,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,992,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 347.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 25,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,862,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,497,000 after acquiring an additional 25,508 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

VAW stock opened at $177.26 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $201.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.41.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.