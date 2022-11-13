Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.7% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.23. 2,492,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,466. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

