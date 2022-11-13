Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.0237

Velas (VLX) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. In the last week, Velas has traded down 37% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0237 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $56.36 million and approximately $901,711.83 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00079681 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00063185 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001582 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00011894 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00023837 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005673 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,375,525,542 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

