Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Velo3D in a report released on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.43). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Velo3D’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Velo3D’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Velo3D from $4.80 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Velo3D from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Velo3D Stock Up 19.5 %

Institutional Trading of Velo3D

VLD stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. Velo3D has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.78 million, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Velo3D in the second quarter worth about $32,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Velo3D in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Velo3D during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 62.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velo3D Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

Featured Articles

