Velocys (LON:VLS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.23

Velocys plc (LON:VLS – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5.23 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.80 ($0.06). Velocys shares last traded at GBX 5.10 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,360,994 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 7.27. The stock has a market cap of £71.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38.

Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

